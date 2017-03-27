Audit: $6.4M misspent on dental claims in Louisiana Medicaid

By Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A new audit says Louisiana’s health department and its dental benefits program administrator paid $6.4 million for dental claims that violated the Medicaid program’s rules.

The report from Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office says the improper payments occurred between July 1, 2012, and June 30, 2016.

Auditors say more than 107,000 improper claims for dental benefits were paid. Examples included payments for exams for people who weren’t eligible and for claimants who didn’t get prior authorization for services.

Purpera’s office says another $3.4 million in dental services paid through Louisiana’s Medicaid program during the period were possibly improper.

The health department says it’s updating its dental services handbook and working with its program administrator to ensure restrictions are clearly explained. The agency says it will seek payment recoupment “where appropriate.”

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s