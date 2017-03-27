Crime of the Week

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for a Stolen Vehicle and a number of crimes around the Lafayette area.

On March 16, 2017 Lafayette Police responded to 2100 block of Cameron St. in reference to a stolen vehicle. An unknown male stole a black Ford F150 from the location and committed several crimes throughout the day including a residential theft in the 100 block of Elysian Fields Dr. and a theft from a business in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road. The stolen vehicle was located on March 17 unoccupied in the 100 block of Delmar Lane.

If you have any information about any of these crimes or the identity of the suspect, call our tips line day or night. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.

