Houston man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting at Isle of Capri Casino

WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – A Houston man has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred last week at an area casino.

This after he allegedly charged at a police officer, who then shot him.

On March 20th, just after 4:00 a.m., Westlake police responded to a call at the Isle of Capri Casino in reference to a suspect harassing casino patrons.

That man was identified as Reginald Kinsey, 53, of Houston.

Sergeant James Anderson with State Police Troop D says Kinsey charged towards an officer while wielding a knife.

The officer fired at Kinsey and struck him in his legs.

After being treated for his injuries, Kinsey was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on an attempted first degree murder of a police officer charge.

He’s being held on a $150,000 bond as the investigation continues.