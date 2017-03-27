Lake Arthur woman accused of stalking

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) – A woman is now in jail after allegedly stalking a man in Lake Arthur, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said authorities received three complaints from the victim against Paula Martin Gradney, 46, of Lake Arthur, since October 2016.

Gradney had allegedly been driving in front of the victim’s house and driving on the filed roads while the victim was planting rice, authorities say.

Gradney was warned not to contact or go near the victim but she continued to do so. She was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on the charge of stalking.