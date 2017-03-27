Louisianans for Prison Alternatives hosts prison reform policy meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – On Monday, a group of prison reform advocates and formerly incarcerated people will discuss ways to get less people behind bars.

Louisianans for Prison Alternatives has been hosting meetings across the state to review the approved recommendations by the Justice Reinvestment Task Force.

The task force held its first public meeting in February.

The purpose of that meeting was to come up with a list of proposals for sentencing reform and probation and parole policies. The main goal is to get lawmakers to back a bill that would result in fewer people behind bars.

On Monday night, Louisianans for Prison Alternatives will meet to go over that list of approved recommendations before it goes to state lawmakers.

The coalition wants public input from citizens, especially those who have been affected by current policies.

The meeting will be held at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For individuals who cannot attend the meeting, input can be submitted by email or through the coalition’s website. Click HERE to be directed. Send comments to John Burkhart at john.burkhart@splcenter.org.

