Man stabbed by beggar at Baton Rouge gas station, police say

A Livingston Parish man is hospitalized with serious injuries after witnesses say he was stabbed by a man begging for money at a gas station on College Drive in Baton Rouge.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Circle K, 2959 College Drive, according to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police arrested Aron Lejane Becnel, 53, of Port Allen, and charged him with 2nd degree battery and resisting an officer. He is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Witnesses say Becnel was begging for money when he approached the victim.

“When the victim refused to give him money, the suspect became angry, starting a verbal altercation with the victim,” the police report says. “While having the verbal altercation, according to (witnesses), Aron Becnel pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach.”

When police arrived on the scene, Becnel was being held down by a male witness and “physical force had to be applied to gain control of Becnel,” according to the police report.

The victim, the father of a 2-month-old baby, was set to undergo surgery at a Baton Rouge hospital Monday morning, according to a family friend.

Records from the 19th Judicial District Court show that Becnel has two prior convictions. The latest conviction is for theft under $750. He was sentenced to one year bench probation on January 4, 2017 by Judge Bonnie Jackson.