Mobile home park owners in Iberia Parish rally to veto new ordinance

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – If a new ordinance is approved in Iberia Parish, trailer park owners and their tenants could be looking at expensive changes.

At last Wednesday night’s meeting, Iberia Parish council members voted to pass two ordinances. One of them would require mobile home park owners to have the parks listed as commercial property.

Bill Smith whose parents own a mobile home park says, “I’m going to have to go get a commercial or occupational license and then I’m going to have to pay for my own garbage.”

Which brings us to the second ordinance that would require the park owners to provide garbage collection services to their tenants; owners are calling it discrimination.

“If a person has more than one rental home in the parish, whether it’s on a separate piece of property or not, are they going to be required to pay for their own garbage?” Shelia Smith told News 10.

With a half-cent sales tax already in place for waste collection, owner Jerald Maturin says it simply isn’t fair to have residents pay twice for a service.

“The tenants are paying tax every time they buy something and then are going to have to pay again for the trash pickup,” Maturin said.

Parish President Larry Richard says, “Every resolution that is passed or denied by the council is important to all of the people of the Parish.”

He plans on reviewing the ordinance from all sides before deciding to approve or veto the resolution.