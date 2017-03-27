Port Barre business owners oppose sales tax increase

PORT BARRE, La (KLFY) – Business owners in the town of Port Barre are voicing their concerns about a proposed 2% sales tax increase.

If passed, the tax would only apply to businesses along Hwy 190 within the city limits of Port Barre.

“Horrible for business,” said Josh Boudreaux, owner of Daddy Bou’s Auto Rub & Daiquiri. “I was always told if you want to run business out of town, raise taxes; if you’re going to bring it, lower it, so this is going to hit hard.

Business owners like Boudreaux are furious.

“If they shop here, shop Dollar Store, shop anywhere along 190 they’re going to be paying 2%,” said John Deville, owner of Chicken King.

Area business owners say they just learned about the proposed sales tax increase just days before a town hall meeting last Thursday.

“The proposal actually isn’t a bad idea,” said Boudreaux. “The issue is the budget, we are currently at 10.75%, which the 2% proposed tax will pick us up to almost 13 at 12.75%.”

Boudreaux says he’s confident his business and the community will take a huge hit because of this tax.

“It’s not going to be good for tourism, the businesses, or most of the local community,” explained Boudreaux.

“They telling us that it will help us generate more business, whenever I see all the businesses doing well already and I don’t think we need a 2% increase,” explained Deville.

Deville’s business is another that would be affected by the tax. He says after last week’s meeting he’s still feeling uneasy about where the money is intended to go.

“I still don’t trust it,” said Deville. “I don’t think it’s going to be spent wisely because if they need money now then who’s to say they’re going to spend it where they should spend it.”

For Larance Goodwin, owner of Cajun Tire, his main concern is the tax taking his competitive advantage

“We have a competitor a mile down the road that is not going to be affected by the tax increase,” said Goodwin.

If by chance the tax does get the green light, then business owners say they’ll just roll with the punches.

“We’re not going to close our doors for sure, we’re going to do what we can and it will definitely be a struggle, but we’re going to work on just like everyone else,” said Boudreaux.

“…And watch the business decrease. If my sales go down, well then they getting less money,” said Deville.

A public hearing will be held April 4th before the ordinance is up for a final vote.

We reached out to the mayor and city council members for comment. Only one council member, Polly Pickney, returned our call, but she says the council is not commenting on this ordinance at this time.