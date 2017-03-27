Retired Louisiana State Police leader to get $128K annual pension

Louisiana State Police Col. Mike Edmonson announces the death of Trooper Steven Vincent, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015 during a news conference at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. Vincent was shot in the head Sunday night near Bell City during a traffic stop. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The former leader of the Louisiana State Police will take home more than $128,000 annually in retirement benefits for life.

Col. Mike Edmonson retired last week after coming under increasing criticism for his leadership of the agency. WWL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oaNWgJ ) it got Edmonson’s pension information from the Louisiana State Police Retirement System.

He’ll also get a lump-sum payout for some additional retirement contributions he set aside, but that figure wasn’t released.

Edmonson was paid a $177,000 annual salary before retiring.

His pension payments would have been thousands of dollars larger, under a last-minute retirement provision passed by lawmakers in 2014 that would have benefited Edmonson and one other trooper. After harsh criticism, Edmonson and the trooper said they wouldn’t accept the benefit. A judge later declared the pension hike unconstitutional.

