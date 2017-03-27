Robideaux report: What’s ahead for Lafayette?

(The Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux announced plans for his inaugural parish-wide address, titled the “Robideaux Report.”

The event, made possible in-part by platinum sponsor LUS Fiber, will be held March 30 at the Heymann Center. Robideaux will deliver a Year-in-Review report in the Performing Arts Center, addressing the challenges and opportunities Lafayette Parish faces, with a reveal of his 2017 initiatives. Following the Year-in-Review, a Showcase of Culture will be held in the Frem Boustany Convention Center (adjacent to the auditorium), featuring the food, music, art and recreational opportunities that make Lafayette Parish such a special place in which to live, work and play.

“I look forward to spending the evening with Lafayette Parish stakeholders, and I commit to provide an honest review of the challenges and successes from my first year as Lafayette’s Mayor-President. I am also excited to unveil important initiatives that will further diversify our economy and better capitalize on the assets we have been blessed with,” Robideaux said in a prepared statement.

The Robideaux Report will also signify the launch of the Lafayette Parish Strategic Initiatives Fund at the Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA). This fund will support a wide range of initiatives that include, but are not limited to, efforts to sustain long-term economic growth, the promotion of our cultural assets, enhancements to our quality of life, and much needed infrastructure initiatives.

“Community Foundation of Acadiana is proud to join Mayor-President Robideaux in establishing the Lafayette Parish Strategic Initiatives Fund whose vision for our parish is to leverage private resources for the greater good. Strategic initiatives supported by the fund will not only fulfill CFA’s core purpose of civic leadership, but impact our community for years to come,” said Raymond Hebert, president and CEO of CFA, in a release.

Both the Year-in-Review and Showcase of Culture are ticketed events, with tickets available on a first come, first served basis. General admission tickets to the Year-in-Review are free to the public and tickets for the Showcase of Culture are $50 each.

Tickets to both the Year-in-Review and the Showcase of Culture are available for pick up or purchase now.

Robideaux Report: Year in Review

Free tickets to the Robideaux Report Year-in-Review can be picked up at the following locations:

Heymann Center box office, 1373 S. College Road, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Community Foundation of Acadiana, 1035 Camellia Blvd., Ste. 100, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission, NW Evangeline Thruway, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

One Acadiana, 804 E. St. Mary Blvd., 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

The Daily Advertiser, 1100 Bertrand Drive, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Free Robideaux Report Year-in-Review tickets can also be ordered online, however, a $3 per order convenience fee will be applied to online orders, with maximum of eight tickets allowed per order. Visit www.RobideauxReport.com for all ticketing information.