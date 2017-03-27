State Police: 15 dead in weekend crashes across Louisiana

(USA TODAY Network Louisiana) – Louisiana State Police investigations are ongoing in 10 crashes resulting in 15 deaths.

The accidents happened over the weekend and early Monday morning, according to a release from the agency.

Alcohol impairment, excessive speed and lack of seat belt use were factors in several of the crashes.

“As Troopers, the most difficult part of our job is informing someone that their loved one is not coming home,” Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves said. “Fifteen deaths in a weekend is beyond tragic, but even one death is too many especially when preventable. By simply taking some extra precautions when you travel, you can greatly increase the chance that you will return home safely each and every trip.”

March 24-27 fatal crashes

Friday

Troop A – A crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish resulted in the death of one person.

Troop C – A two vehicle hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish resulted in the death of one person. Impairment is suspected to have been a factor.

Troop A – A four vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish resulted in the death of one person.

Troop L – A two vehicle crash in St. Helena Parish resulted in the deaths of three people, including a 3-month old infant.

Saturday

Troop E – A two vehicle head-on crash in Rapides Parish resulted in the deaths of two teenagers. Both were unrestrained.

Troop G – A two vehicle crash in Bossier Parish resulted in the deaths of two people. At least one was unrestrained.

Troop E – A single vehicle crash in Avoyelles Parish resulted in the death of an unrestrained person.

Sunday

Troop I – A two vehicle crash on I-10 in Acadia Parish resulted in the deaths of two people.

Monday

Troop A – Troopers are investigating two fatal crashes. One is a single vehicle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish involving excessive speed that left one person dead. The second in Iberville Parish left a pedestrian dead.