WITTENBERG BECOMES TWO-TIME CHAMP AT CHITIMACHA LOUISIANA OPEN

BROUSSARD – When Casey Wittenberg thought about it, he couldn’t believe it had been so long since he last won a golf tournament, and so long since he was in the winner’s circle at the $550,000 Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

“It seems like a long time, it really does,” Wittenberg said shortly after he breezed through Sunday’s final round and finished with a three-stroke victory in the Web.com Tour’s first U.S. event of the season. “To think it’s been five years since I won, I probably can’t take another five-year stall and keep doing this for a job.”

If the Memphis, Tenn., product plays like he did this week, it won’t be five years until his next victory. Wittenberg added a two-under-par 69 to his opening 65-64-65 rounds, and his winning 263 total was the second-lowest in Louisiana Open history and the best since … well, since Wittenberg chewed up Le Triomphe Golf Club in 2012 with a 24-under-par 260 score and an eight-stroke victory.

Sunday’s win wasn’t quite as easy, especially when China’s Xinjun Zhang rolled in a birdie putt on the 17th hole in the next-to-last group to get within two shots of the lead. But at that same moment, Wittenberg finished off a difficult up-and-down on the par-three 16th hole.

Minutes later, Wittenberg hit a 3-iron off the tee and a gap wedge to within eight feet on the short 378-yard par-four 17th, and rolled in the putt that gave him plenty of cushion for a relaxing stroll down the 18th fairway on the way to the $99,000 first place check. The 32-year-old joined former U.S. Ryder Cup team member Brett Wetterich (2003, 2011) as the only two-time winners in Louisiana Open history.

“That birdie at 17 obviously made it a lot easier to play, rather than with a one or two-shot lead,” Wittenberg said. “I’m a board watcher, and I knew where I stood on the 18th tee. At that point, we were just trying to hit it on land and get it to the house. I knew that (a charge by someone) would happen, but I felt like if I could shoot anything under par, it was going to be hard for anybody to catch me.”

Zhang, a member of last season’s Order of Merit on PGA Tour China to earn a Web.com Tour spot, posted a final-round 65, Aaron Wise put up a 64 and Adam Long threw an eight-under 63 at the field in Sunday’s final round to finish second, third and fourth. But they had too much ground to make up, especially after Wittenberg birdied three of his final five holes early Sunday morning in the completion of Saturday’s weather-marred third round.

“Every birdie you get is one less you have to get the next day,” said Wittenberg, who rolled in a nine-footer for birdie on his first stroke Sunday morning and then added birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to finish off his six-under 65. “I played really well this morning, then I sat around for another hour and a half, and probably just lost a bit of momentum.”

Zhang tried to take advantage, birdieing five of his first 11 holes in the final round on the way to finishing at 18-under 266, but he had few birdie opportunities except for the 12-footer he rolled in on the 17th.

“I knew I had to make a lot of birdies,” Zhang said through an interpreter. “I was watching the board and I knew where I stood. I hit a lot of good shots early and was able to make some putts, but the back nine here is very difficult.”

Wise, who was three stroke back of Wittenberg at the halfway point after opening 65-67, shot even par in the third round he completed Sunday morning, and then got on a roll with six birdies and two eagles in his final-round 64. The 20-year-old Tour rookie played Le Triomphe’s four par-fives in six-under-par Sunday, but hurt himself with a double-bogey at the par-four fourth hole.

“It was an early start to finish (the third round),” said Wise, a part of Oregon’s NCAA championship team last May before leaving school and turning professional. “In that round I felt like I played well but got some bad breaks and couldn’t get momentum going. I knew I was still playing well, and I went out and played aggressively. I played the par-fives really well today, and I hadn’t this week.”

But even that wasn’t the best round of the day. That was turned in by third-year pro Long, who had six birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free 63 round. The New Orleans native had made all four previous cuts on this year’s Web.com Tour schedule but hadn’t finished better than a tie for 25th.

Veteran PGA Tour standout Robert Allenby led a quartet of players finishing one more stroke back at 14-under-par 270, along with Alex Prugh, Roger Sloan And Talor Gooch. Seven more players were one more back at 13-under 271, with former LSU standout Curtis Thompson and his brother Nicholas Thompson leading that group.

Wittenberg didn’t go to LSU, but his father Jimmy and his grandfather both did. His dad was a two-time All-SEC first-team selection in 1970-71 and was an honorable mention All-American in 1970, and his grandfather played on the Tigers’ 1940 and 1942 national champion teams.

“It really makes it special,” Wittenberg said. “I grew up coming down here to Baton Rouge watching the Tigers play, and this really is like a second home for me. I feel comfortable down here, I love the culture, I love the people, and obviously it shows. I’ve played some pretty good golf here.”

Wittenberg set a tournament record with his eight-stroke margin in 2012, and his 194 through 54 holes this week as well as his six-stroke margin entering the final round both equaled Louisiana Open records. His 2012 win was his first on Tour, and he followed that with a win at Wichita later that year. Those wins propelled him to a finish atop the Web.com Tour money list that season and put him on the PGA Tour in 2013.

His career has been a struggle since then, with back problems and lackluster play putting him in danger of losing his Tour status. Wittenberg was in his last year to get automatic entry into this event as a former champion, and his play through this year’s first four events – a tie for 44th, a 66th place, a tie for 66th and a missed cut – didn’t guarantee his status for the rest of the season.

That’s all changed now, and one of Wittenberg’s few disappointments was that the Web.com Tour isn’t playing for the next three weeks.

“I kinda wish we were playing next week,” he said. “Whenever you can win, you try to build on that. Last time I won here, I was able to turn it into a really good year, so hopefully I can do the same and get back out here and make it even better.”