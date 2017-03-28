Acadia Parish Sheriff hosting free ACT Prep Class for high school students in Acadiana

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson will host a free ACT Prep Class on Saturday, April 1, 2017, for all interested high school students in Acadiana.

The class will be held at the Sheriff’s Office, 1037 Capitol Avenue, in Crowley. Classes will begin promptly at 8:00 a.m. and end about 2:00 p.m. .

Please call 337-788-8721 or 337-788-8722 to reserve a seat. If no answer, please leave the student’s name, school and a phone number.

Students are asked to bring paper, pencil and a calculator. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided.