Acadia Parish Sheriff hosting free ACT Prep Class for high school students in Acadiana

KLFY Newsroom Published:

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office: 

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson will host a free ACT Prep Class on Saturday, April 1, 2017, for all interested high school students in Acadiana.

The class will be held at the Sheriff’s Office, 1037 Capitol Avenue, in Crowley.  Classes will begin promptly at 8:00 a.m. and end about 2:00 p.m. .

Please call 337-788-8721 or 337-788-8722 to reserve a seat. If no answer, please leave the student’s name, school and a phone number.

Students are asked to bring paper, pencil and a calculator. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s