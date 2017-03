VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl after she was left inside a vehicle outside of a nursing home in the 2000 block of West Main Street, according to Chief Neal Lartigue.

Officers were called to the nursing home around 2:00 p.m. No other details are available at this time.

Master Trooper Brooks David said Louisiana State Police is assisting the Ville Platte Police Department with the investigation.