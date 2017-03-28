Firefighters extinguish fire at asphalt plant near Lafayette airport

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters have extinguished an oil and gas mixture fire that started just after 12:30 p.m. at an asphalt plant.

Coastal Bridge Company, where the fire happened, is located just south of the Lafayette Regional Airport.

Fire department spokesperson Alton Trahan said firefighters are still in the area, on standby, in case the fire starts again.

No buildings were damaged by the fire but Trahan some machinery did catch on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.