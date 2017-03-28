FOLLOW UP: Man shot during attempted home burglary in Breaux Bridge released from hospital, now behind bars

Related Coverage Homeowner shoots suspects attempting to rob his Breaux Bridge home

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) One person is behind bars and another is still in a hospital in critical condition after being shot during an attempted home invasion, last week, in Breaux Bridge.

On Tuesday afternoon St. Martin Parish Detectives say 26 year old Joseph Broussard Jr., of Morse, La., was released from an area hospital and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

He was then released to investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and extradited back to that area where he faces charges of attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated burglary.

Investigators say in the early morning hours on March 21, Broussard and 31 year old Drewe Christopher Schexnider of Kaplan tried to rob a homeowner in the 1000 block of Auguillard Road.

Homeowner Eric Noel told KLFY Dalfred Jones that he was awakened by his doorbell at 3 a.m. He said as he was about to open the door, his wife stopped him and told him to take his gun.

“I opened the door and asked the guy what was wrong and he said they needed help, that his car broke down; and I saw him look to his left, so I poked my head out the door and looked to the right, that’s when I saw a guy standing by our rose bushes in all black and with a face mask and an assault rifle. I hollered at my wife ‘get back he’s got a gun’ and the other one kicked the door in and I just took two steps back and started firing.”

Noel says the gunman fell to the ground and other man ran away, but he didn’t know where the man went. He says he kicked the rifle away from the suspect and heard the second suspect revving the engine of the getaway car.

“And that’s when I opened fire on him, and he left.”