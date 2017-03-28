Jennings Police identify victim killed in hit and run crash; vehicle still sought

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Police have identified the crash victim as Alesia Renee Dietz, 34, of Jennings.

UPDATE: The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Burgundy to Red Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, 2000-2005 model with damage to the front and sides of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jennings Police at 337-821-5513 or the Tips Line at 337-275-9002.

Related Coverage

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jennings Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash at the Highway 97 overpass near Jennings.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:00 a.m.

Deputy Chief Danny Sims says a pedestrian was killed in the crash and police are in the very early stages of the investigation.

Sims adds that the Highway 97 bridge is currently closed while police investigate the scene.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as new information becomes available.