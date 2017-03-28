Lafayette man dies in early morning crash in St. Martin Parish

UPDATE: State Police have identified the man who died in this morning’s crash on Smede Highway in St. Martin Parish.

Master Trooper Brooks David said John Egle Jr., 28, of Lafayette died in the crash.

For reasons still under investigation, Egle ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Egle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, David said.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seatbelt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!”

Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

ST. MARTIN PARISH (KLFY) – State Police are currently working the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Smede Highway near W. J. Bernard Road.

Few details are available at this time, but Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that one person is confirmed dead.

