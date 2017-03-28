Lafayette man dies in early morning crash in St. Martin Parish

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Conrad Hertzock/KLFY

UPDATE: State Police have identified the man who died in this morning’s crash on Smede Highway in St. Martin Parish.

Master Trooper Brooks David said John Egle Jr., 28, of Lafayette died in the crash.

For reasons still under investigation, Egle ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Egle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, David said.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seatbelt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!”

Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up.  Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

ST. MARTIN PARISH (KLFY) – State Police are currently working the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Smede Highway near W. J. Bernard Road.

Few details are available at this time, but Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that one person is confirmed dead.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s