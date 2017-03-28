Lafayette teenager Armand Duplantis sets world record in pole vaulting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One Acadiana teenager continues to dominate the pole vaulting world, and recently set a new world record.

But he still has a number of lofty goals he wants to accomplish. Jeff Horchak introduces us to a young man everyone calls “Mondo.” It’s a story you’ll see only on Ten.

On March 11th at the new balance nationals in New York City..Lafayette High’s Armand Duplantis set a u-20 po vault world record by clearing 19 feet 1 inches. This 17 year old po vaulting prodigy says he fell in love with this specialized sport at a very young age…

Armand: “I had a po vault set up in my back yard. I knew at some point i would try it. Eventually I did and I fell in love with it in a blink of an eye.

To give you a visual of how high Armand’s jump was, a regulation basketball goal is 10 feet from the ground. If you stacked 2 on top of each other that would be 20 feet. The world record is 20 feet 2 inches so Armand is only about a foot off the record.

Armand: “I jumped 18:10 before so i felt like i could jump 19 feet.”

Duplantis has set a number of world records. He has been competitively po-vaulting since the age of 6 and as you can see his progression has been amazing adding nearly a foot a year to his jumps.

Armand: “Since setting the 7 year old record i wanted to be the best po vaulter ever.”

You may think, how did Duplantis get to this point in career jumping at these heights? The bar has literally been rising for him. He has an athletic family. His dad Greg was a po vaulter at LSU and professionally. His mother was a 2 sport star at LSU and he has 2 older brothers who have played sports at LSU.

“As a kid he would po vault 4 or 5 times a day. He would be on his laptop at night looking up the greatest po vaulter’s ever.”

Armand will be gracing the front cover of April’s track and field magazine and continues to set his goals very high.

It seems only the sky is the limit for this high flying teen.

In Lafayette, Jeff Horchak, KLFY News 10.