Louisiana schools show little interest in free internet plan

The Associated Press Published:
Photo Credit: MGN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A plan to provide high-speed internet access to Louisiana’s public school districts at no cost to them has died because local educators showed too little interest.

Louisiana’s Board of Regents offered to make the upgrade happen for free for the school districts – but only 11 of the state’s 69 districts signed up by last week’s deadline.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2nFY8zN ) that Commissioner of Higher Education Joseph Rallo says that level of interest is “far below the critical mass needed to proceed with the initiative.” So, the proposal has been scrapped.

The idea behind the plan was to have the public schools piggyback off a high-speed network used by colleges and universities.

State education leaders say they’re stunned that local school districts passed on the offer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s