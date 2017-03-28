Memorial services announced for fallen Crowley K-9 officer Roscoe

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Memorial services for K-9 officer Roscoe have been announced.

Chief Jimmy Broussard says services will be held Friday, March 31st at 2:00 p.m. at the Crowley Police Department.

Burial will be at the police memorial.

Chief Broussard tells News 10 that a motorcade will leave on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and head for Lake Charles, where Roscoe will be cremated.

His cremains will then return that afternoon and remain at the Police Department until the services on Friday.

K-9 officer Roscoe was killed in the line of duty last week.