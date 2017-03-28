Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 overpass near Jennings; police investigating scene

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jennings Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash at the Highway 97 overpass near Jennings.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:00 a.m.

Deputy Chief Danny Sims says a pedestrian was killed in the crash and police are in the very early stages of the investigation.

Sims adds that the Highway 97 bridge is currently closed while police investigate the scene.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as new information becomes available.