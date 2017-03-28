Phone, internet service back up at Scott City Hall, Police and Fire Departments

UPDATE:

Chief Chad Leger says that all phone and internet lines are up and running at this time for the City of Scott city hall, police department and fire department.

Thank you for your understanding and assistance with this matter.

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Telephone and internet services are currently down at Scott City Hall, Scott Police and Fire Departments.

Police Chief Chad Leger said anyone with an emergency should dial 911 and Scott police officers and firefighters will be dispatched.

The city does not have a timeline for when service will be restored as it is waiting on a third-party vendor.