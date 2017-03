BUTTE LAROSE, La. (KLFY) – State Police say the right lane is blocked on I-10 West at Butte LaRose (LA 3177) due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

There is debris in the roadway. Traffic congestion has been reached two miles in length due to this incident, according to DOTD.

The left lane is blocked I-10 East at LA 3177 (Butte LaRose) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 2 miles. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) March 28, 2017