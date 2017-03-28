UPDATE: All clear given on I-10 westbound at Butte LaRose after 18 wheeler overturns

UPDATE: 7: 27 p.m. All lanes are open I-10 eastbound at LA 3177 (Butte LaRose). Congestion has reached approximately 5 miles.

UPDATE: 6:32 p.m. The left lane remains blocked I-10 East at LA 3177 (Butte LaRose) due to an accident. Congestion has reached approximately 7 miles.

Police say the driver suffered some injuries but is expected to be ok.

BUTTE LAROSE, La. (KLFY) – State Police say the right lane is blocked on I-10 West at Butte LaRose (LA 3177) due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

There is debris in the roadway. Traffic congestion has been reached two miles in length due to this incident, according to DOTD.

The left lane is blocked I-10 East at LA 3177 (Butte LaRose) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 2 miles. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) March 28, 2017