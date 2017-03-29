11 sentenced in Acadiana methamphetamine distribution conspiracy

(The Daily Advertiser) – Eleven people have been sentenced in relation to an Acadiana methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the defendants in the case conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Lafayette and the surrounding areas from April 2015 to December 2015.

Elton Scoggin, 36, of Breaux Bridge, was the last of the defendants to be sentenced, the press release says. According to Scoggin’s guilty plea, he was recorded, along with other co-conspirators in the case, planning the distribution of methamphetamine.

The overall conspiracy involved the distribution of more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine, which the group transported from Texas, around Acadiana.

The sentences ranged from five years of probation to 120 months in prison with five years of supervised release.

Those sentenced in the case were:

Scoggin, sentenced to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Scoggin was the last to be sentenced

Jeremy Hamlett, 38 of Arnaudville, sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release

Ronnie Touchet, 36, of Carencro, sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release

Kevin Comeaux, 55, of Milton sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release

Lovelace Comeaux, 54, of Carencro, sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release

Darrell Serrett II, 34, of Breaux Bridge, sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release

Jared Dupuis, 36, of Breaux Bridge, sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release

John Stutes, 45, of Breaux Bridge, sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release

Matthew Hebert, 43, of New Iberia, sentenced to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release

Jade Dupuis, 30, of Breaux Bridge, sentenced to 12 months in prison and three years of supervised release

Travis Thibodeaux, 35, of Breaux Bridge, sentenced to five years of probation