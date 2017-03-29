2 traffic stops in Opelousas lead to 2 drug busts

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two separate traffic stops conducted this morning have lead to a significant amount of illegal drugs being recovered and two arrests made.

During the first traffic stop, officers were able to recover 18 individual package bags of marijuana after the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

The driver, Jacob Malveaux was booked into the Opelousas City Jail for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs.

At the second traffic stop, officers were able to recover marijuana, a scale and later half an ounce of crack cocaine from Willie Joseph Jr.

Joseph was also taken into custody and booked on a Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia.