Bishop Deshotel names Iberia Parish native as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church

The following is a news release from the Diocese of Lafayette:

Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette has appointed Reverend Nathan Comeaux to serve as the Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Father Comeaux is currently serving as pastor of Our Lady of the Lake and St. Martin De Porres Catholic Churches in Delcambre. He will assist Father Michael Russo, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima, in serving the people of Fatima Parish and Our Lady of Fatima School.

Father Comeaux was born in New Iberia and raised in Rynella, LA, where he was an active member of St. Marcellus Catholic Church.

He first received the call to the priesthood during Lent of 1997 while he was serving in the U.S. Navy, stationed at the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, CA.

He is a graduate of Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, and was ordained a priest on June 11, 2011 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

He served as Associate Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice and Annunciation of Our Lady Catholic Church in Duralde before becoming Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake and St. Martin De Porres in 2013.

Father Comeaux’s appointment as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Fatima is effective April 23, 2017, Divine Mercy Sunday.