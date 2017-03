LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of a house fire that started late this morning.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Lafayette Street.

Alton Trahan, a fire department spokesperson, said heavy smoke was coming from the side of the house when firefighters arrived.

Crews had the fire under control within ten minutes. The fire has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.