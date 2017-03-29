Discarded cigarette causes house fire on Lafayette Street

UPDATE From The Lafayette Fire Department:

The fire originated on the exterior of one of the apartment units. The fire spread to the attic above that particular unit. The other units did not sustain any damage.

The cause of the fire was an improperly discarded cigarette.

The electrical power was disconnected to the building resulting in six units, at least one occupant in each, to be without utility services.

The fire was ruled an accident.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of a house fire that started late this morning.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Lafayette Street.

Alton Trahan, a fire department spokesperson, said heavy smoke was coming from the side of the house when firefighters arrived.

Crews had the fire under control within ten minutes. The fire has since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.