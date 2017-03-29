Gerald previews Saturday’s Acadiana Poboy Fest

The second annual Acadiana Poboy festival taking place Saturday, April 1 at Parc San Souci.

Acadiana Poboy festival starts at 11 am.

More than 20 different poboy vendors from across the state will be selling poboys at the event.

The poboy festival will also feature a poboy eating contest, the best of the fest award, and family entertainment, including live music.

Gus Rezende- Social Entertainment, “You are ready to get everybody here we have a dining area this year for about 200 seats we have a kids area five bands and eating contest and best of the first competition judges choice and people’s choice let’s not forget it’s a free festival.”

More Infomation at Acadiana Poboy Fest.com