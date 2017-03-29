Glenn Armentor to award five students $10,000 scholarships

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The interview process is underway for several high school seniors across Acadiana vying for a full-ride scholarship to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

About 19 candidates filled the lobby of Glenn Armentor’s Law Office Wednesday afternoon anxiously awaiting the opportunity to be the next ‘Pay It Forward’ scholarship recipient.

“I’m grateful to God that I was even chosen as a candidate,” said St. Mary Parish student, Destini Catchings.

From 74 applicants narrowed down to 19 candidates–Armentor and his committee spent the afternoon seeking out five students to reward a scholarship to.

“We started this process in other towns with other universities with other lawyers like me, who are doing their own scholarships, so we’re all over Louisiana now and our next move is to go national,” explained Armentor.

In the program’s 9th year, Armentor is awarding five $10,000 scholarships.

Catchings is hoping to be one of the five to secure a scholarship.

“Its almost given me hope and it’s pushing me that I know that I’m in the right direction,” explained Catchings. “If I’m chosen for this scholarship I know that I have achieved something great.”

Catchings aspires to be a speech pathologist. Coming from a single parent home where her mother battled a mental illness, she grew up with a foster family.

“There was a lot of adversity that I had to overcome, a lot of difficult things, I felt rejected, I felt like I wasn’t good enough,” explained Catchings.

Just like Catchings, Lafayette Parish student, Joey McGann, is also hoping to be a scholarship recipient as he begins his journey majoring in pre-veterinary.

“Financial wise its always been a struggle, so just to get me through college and just to help me out as I proceed in life is a very good thing,” explained McGann.

McGann’s mother is deceased and his father is incarcerated, but that’s not stopping him from pursuing his purpose.

“These are kids that belong in college and have no chance to go,” said Armentor. “If you give them a chance to go to college, then they’ve conquered the streets, they will conquer academia, and they’ll become unstoppable. I learned that because I was one of them.”

The five candidates selected by the committee to receive the scholarship will be notified by the end of the day with a personal call from Armentor himself.