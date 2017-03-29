Gov. Edwards issues proposals to improve education in La.

On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards released specifics on legislation he will propose to improve K-12 education during the upcoming legislative session, which begins on April 10.

“My commitment to do better by all of our public school students and teachers is reflected in each proposal included in my legislative agenda, and I strongly believe they will deliver the kinds of changes that will bolster academic achievement in our state,” said Edwards. “Bipartisan support for these measures already exists, demonstrating a willingness to work together to find common ground on policies that can have a direct and positive impact on our schools, thereby improving the lives of our children and their futures.”

Included in the proposals are bills to prohibit corporal punishment in all public elementary and second schools for students with disabilities, to allow schools affected by disasters to be allowed to shorten the school day, and many others.

