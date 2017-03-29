Grand jury indicts 2 men for Dec. 2016 murder of pizza delivery driver

William Kline (Family submitted photo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A grand jury has indicted two men for the murder of a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver last year at a Lafayette Parish apartment complex.

Ferris Martin, 22, of Church Point, and Kevin Morrison, 30, of Duson, were both indicted today on the charge of first-degree murder for the death of William D. Kline, 54, of Duson, according to the Lafayette District Attorney’s Office.

Kline was shot and killed while delivering pizzas in the 300 block of Marigny Circle around 3:38 p.m. on December 23, 2016. Kline was expecting to be a grandfather at the time of his death.

Martina and Morrison were arrested on December 24, 2016.

Ferris Martin, (LPSO)
Kevin Morrison (LPSO)

 

 

