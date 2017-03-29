Kaplan Police: Man arrested after striking Kaplan police officer

BEAUMONT, TX. (KLFY) Police in Beaumont, Texas have arrested a man who they say struck a Kaplan police officer with his car earlier this month during an attempting arrest.

According to Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams, officers responded to a caller who complained of a man sitting in his vehicle, near the cemetery, on the corner of J. Viator and Irving Street.

Boyd said the caller also stated that the vehicle had 3 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

When police approached the vehicle, 34year old Huey Martin of Beaumont immediately reversed the car and hit the officer while fleeing.

“We immediately followed in pursuit,” Adams said, “but the chase was called off because it was becoming to dangerous for the streets in the city.”

Boyd stated the officer was not seriously hurt but sustained some bruising.

Martin will be charged with attempted murder of a police officer, and aggravated flight.