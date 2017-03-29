Lafayette drivers spending thousands in hiddens fees

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you’ve driven around Lafayette you know to expect traffic and construction, but you may not know these problems could be costing you thousands of dollars.

A recent study by TRIP, a national transportation research group, says Louisiana drivers are paying hidden fees of about $2,000 per year.

These fees come from unnecessary time spent in traffic, and repairs and crashes caused by poor road conditions.

“Drivers here in the Lafayette area, across Acadiana are spending about $2,000 per year in hidden costs because of poor roads and poor bridges,” Jason El Koubi.

One Acadiana President and CEO Jason El Koubi said there is a solution to help prevent these hidden costs.

“The reality is we can fix that. We can fix that by investing more in our state’s transportation infrastructure.”

Lack of funding for infrastructure is a statewide problem, one El Koubi said residents should seriously consider investing in.

“With an investment through an increase in the gas tax, each driver could spend maybe a hundred dollars or so, which is a whole lot less than the cost you are bearing for bad roads in bridges.”

I-49 South Coalition Chairman Randall Mann said if residents add a tax, projects like the I-49 Connector could become a reality.

“The corridor has been talked about for a very long time, I’ve done it for many years, and I think this is our best opportunity to get it completed.”