Longtime local teacher, Coach De Prins dies unexpectedly

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A longtime Lafayette Parish teacher and coach died suddenly Tuesday night.

Christian De Prins was in his second year at Acadiana High. Before that, he taught for 11 years at St. Thomas More Catholic High and 20 years at Carencro High.

During his career, De Prins taught subjects including world languages. He also coached sports, including soccer, tennis and swimming.

Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig said De Prins’ death was unexpected. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Craig said Acadiana High Principal David LeJeune met with Acadiana High faculty early Wednesday. Counselors were at the school to assist students and faculty as necessary, Craig said.

“He’s not a stranger to the district,” Craig said. “He was pretty well-known throughout the parish.”

Lafayette Parish School Board member Tommy Angelle remembered De Prins’ time at Carencro High.

“He was a soccer coach before soccer was cool,” Angelle said. “He pretty much coached because he loved the game and being around the kids.”

Angelle said he also remembered De Prins’ passion for the French language.

“He was very adamant about that,” Angelle said. “He was very adamant about keeping it up and not letting it die.”