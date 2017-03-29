Louisiana governor, superintendent clash over rules rewrite

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards and Superintendent of Education John White are at odds over how to redesign Louisiana education policies to comply with a federal education law.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has been placed in the middle of that dispute and will decide Wednesday whether to submit White’s plan to the federal government in April, five months earlier than Edwards wants.

White’s plan would change the way student performance is measured, along with the method for calculating public school letter grades. Standardized testing requirements would be reworked, and the measuring stick for school academics would get tougher.

Edwards says the plan needs more debate. He says it includes too much required testing and too little detail about school performance grading. He’s raised concerns about financing changes.