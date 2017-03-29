State Police identify man, woman killed in RV crash in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The two people who died in an RV crash in Crowley on Sunday morning have been identified by Louisiana State Police as Michael Brower, 69, of Canyon Lake, TX. and Deborah Frew, 62, of Canyon Skyline, TX.

The crash occurred around when a 2000 Newmar motorhome sideswiped a car on I-10 West in Crowley, around 1:30 p.m. on March 26, 2017.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the RV Browner and Frew were traveling in experienced a rapid tire deflation.

The motorhome reportedly crossed into the left lane of travel and sideswiped a 2012 Honda Civic.

After impact, police say the motorhome and passenger vehicle continued to travel off the roadway, struck a bridge guardrail, and then overturned into the median.

Browner and Frew died despite the fact they were wearing seatbelts.

Both the driver and a passenger of the Honda Civic were properly restrained and treated at local hospitals for minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses say a puppy dog named Kiya was also inside the vehicle but was able to escape uninjured.

Impairment is unknown at this time, and toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, the results of which are pending.

This crash remains under investigation.