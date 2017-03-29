Students will be dismissed from St. Martinville schools due to water shutoff

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – City officials tell News 10’s Dalfred Jones that students will be sent home from public schools in St. Martinville due to the city shutting off water service at 1 p.m.

Officials expect the water to be shut off for about four to five hours. A boil water advisory will follow once water is restored.

Superintendent of St. Martin Parish Schools Dr. Lottie Beebe said students will be dismissed from schools in the city at 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Beebe also said school buses were being moved into place to pick up students.

Parents will be notified through JCall.