ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The city of St. Martinville will be shutting off it’s water to customers at 1 p.m. today as crews repair a broken water main.

Kirk Lasseigne, a representative for the city’s water department said water should be shut off for about four to five hours.

Once water is restored, customers will remain under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming.