Glenda’s Creole Kitchen (View Menu)
Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Smothered Okra w/ Crab meat & Shrimp
- Catfish Coubillion
Address: 3232 Main Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Hours of Operation: Sunday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Acadiana Eats – Glenda’s Creole Kitchen (Photos)
