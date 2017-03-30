Acadiana Eats – Glenda’s Creole Kitchen

By Published:
(Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY)

Glenda’s Creole Kitchen (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

  • Smothered Okra w/ Crab meat & Shrimp
  • Catfish Coubillion

Address: 3232 Main Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Hours of Operation: Sunday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Glenda’s Creole Kitchen (Photos)

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram

