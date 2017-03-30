April 19 sentencing for killer of ex-Saints star Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed on an April 19 sentencing date for the New Orleans man convicted of killing former Saints star Will Smith last year.

The sentencing date for Cardell Hayes was set Thursday in state Judge Camille Buras’s courtroom.

Smith was shot to death during a confrontation after a traffic crash.

The 29-year-old Hayes claimed self-defense but a jury convicted him of manslaughter in Smith’s death, and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife.

Prosecutors have said they want Hayes sentenced to the maximum 60 years. That includes 40 years for manslaughter with 20 years added for the attempted manslaughter conviction.