Baton Rouge man arrested on human trafficking, drug charges

A Baton Rouge man is in jail facing human trafficking and drug charges.

Dondrick Caine, 38, has been arrested following an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, March 28, narcotics detectives started an undercover operation by contacting potential prostitutes through Backpage.com.

Detectives agreed to meet up with Ashley Shipp, 30, of Bogalusa, at an undisclosed location in Gonzales. When they arrived, they reportedly saw Caine drop ship off to meet with the detectives. Shipp was issued a summons for prostitution and detectives then followed Caine and initiated a traffic stop.

When detectives stopped Caine, they reportedly found a meth, heroin, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, and a digital scale in plain view inside the car. They also seized $7,529 in cash.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley says the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $20,000. During the course of the investigation, Shipp reportedly advised detectives that Caine exploited her for sex and continuously drugged her for more than a year.

Caine was then arrested and is charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine Heroin Cocaine Ecstasy

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Human trafficking

Parole violation

Caine has an extensive criminal history, with 23 arrests on charges of armed robbery, illegal possession of stolen things, simple robbery, and many drug charges. Caine was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has currently been set.