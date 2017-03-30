Defiant I-49 committee sends message to DOTD, officials

A defiant Interstate 49 committee voted Wednesday to recommend both the elevated and partially covered Connector concepts be advanced for more study.

It was the last Community Working Group meeting before an executive committee meets Friday to decide which option should advance to Tier 3, where additional study and design will take place.

The Community Working Group, which includes representatives of various neighborhoods and civic groups, has been meeting more than a year about the 1.5-mile section of the Connector between Pinhook Road and the railroad tracks near Donlon,.The group is an advisory panel and has no final say on which design is approved.

Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque, who is in the group, opened the meeting Wednesday asking about its purpose and whether a vote would take place. The meeting room was set up in a way that divided the members into small groups for a presentation on the status of the project and what’s next.

Conque and others objected, saying they wanted a discussion of the entire committee.

Representatives of the I-49 team, including Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development employees and paid consultants, tried unsuccessfully to steer the meeting its way, but the working group prevailed.

Group members said they’re concerned that the executive committee will eliminate one concept without sufficient information about both.

Late last year, officials told the group their questions would be answered in Tier 3 and that both concepts would be advanced. About two weeks ago, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, who is on the executive committee, said it would cost too much to study both concepts in such detail as Tier 3 provides.

One vital question that remains unanswered is who pays for what. DOTD officials and consultants hedge when asked whether a signature bridge and amenities like bike paths will be paid for with state and federal money or if Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Metropolitan Planning Commission will bear that cost.

Margaret Trahan, CEO of United Way of Acadiana, said answers to questions like that make all the difference in deciding between an elevated or below-grade interstate.

If local government has to pay for those extras and doesn’t have the money, Lafayette may be stuck with a plain concrete freeway next to its historic districts and downtown, which is not what many in the community or on the committee want.

Other than the additional cost and time, there is no rule or reason both the elevated and semi-depressed concepts cannot be advanced to Tier 3, officials said.

:”We would never sign personally a contract unless we understood what we were signing,” said Jan Swift of Upper Lafayettte. “I don’t know why we can’t take a little more time.”

With a show of hands, 15 of the 23 Community Working Group members present Wednesday voted to send a message to the executive committee that they would like more study on the elevated and semi-depressed designs in Tier 3.

The executive committee meets at 2 p.m. Friday at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center on Cypress Street in downtown Lafayette. The meeting is open to the public, but public comment is not allowed.