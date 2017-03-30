Evangeline Parish man charged with vehicular homicide in death of 3-year-old

By Published: Updated:
Joshua Guillory Sr. (Photo Courtesy: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities have charged a man with vehicular homicide for an accident that killed a 3-year-old at his home on March 23, 2017.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Rollins Road, about nine miles northwest of Ville Platte.

Sheriff Eddie Soileau said a man got out of a vehicle, closed the door, causing the vehicle to roll backward.

A 3-year-old boy was caught between an opened passenger side door when he fell to the ground and the passenger side tire of the vehicle rolled over him, according to the sheriff.

Joshua Paul Guillory Sr.,37, was charged today with vehicular homicide for the child’s death. His bond has been set in $75,000, for two charges.

Guillory and his son, Joshua P Guillory, Jr., 20, were charged with obstruction of justice on March 28, 2016.

Joshua Guillory Jr.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s