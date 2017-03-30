Evangeline Parish man charged with vehicular homicide in death of 3-year-old

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities have charged a man with vehicular homicide for an accident that killed a 3-year-old at his home on March 23, 2017.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Rollins Road, about nine miles northwest of Ville Platte.

Sheriff Eddie Soileau said a man got out of a vehicle, closed the door, causing the vehicle to roll backward.

A 3-year-old boy was caught between an opened passenger side door when he fell to the ground and the passenger side tire of the vehicle rolled over him, according to the sheriff.

Joshua Paul Guillory Sr.,37, was charged today with vehicular homicide for the child’s death. His bond has been set in $75,000, for two charges.

Guillory and his son, Joshua P Guillory, Jr., 20, were charged with obstruction of justice on March 28, 2016.