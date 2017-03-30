Kaplan Police looking for runaway juvenile

The following is a news release from the Kaplan Police Department:

Chief Boyd Adams and the Kaplan Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Shaina Crochet was dropped off at a residence on the 300 block of Frederick Avenue in the city limits of Kaplan on the evening of March 29th, 2017.

She left from the residence on her own accord sometime during the night and has not been located since. She was last known to be in Kaplan at approximately 09:30 am on Latour st, but allegedly left the area on a bicycle.

She is described as a light skin white female approximately 5’01, 120 lbs. with brown hair that may still be dyed red.

If anyone knows of her location or where she may be at, please contact the Kaplan Police Department at 337 643 8600. Any lead is appreciated.