Kesha to headline LSU Student Government’s annual free concert

Rachael Thomas, WAFB Published:
Kesha (Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Renowned recording artist, Kesha, is set to headline Groovin’, LSU Student’s Government’s (SG) annual free concert on Thursday, March 30.

The performance is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. The SG is moving the concert back to the University Parade Grounds this year after two consecutive years at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).

“We’re really excited to have such a big name artist like Kesha come to perform for LSU and Baton Rouge. I know in my time here on campus, we’ve never had an artist with such international notoriety as Kesha,” said SG president, Zack Faircloth.

Benjy Davis is the opening act for the concert. The band has roots in Baton Rouge and is known for its rendition of Louisiana Saturday Night.

The Groovin’ Pre-Party is sponsored by the SG’s College Councils and will start at 4:30 p.m. Students can pick up their student section wristbands using their Tiger Cards at the pre-party. Snowballs and corn dogs will also be provided to students.

All concert attendees must follow LSU’s GeauxClear bag policy, which can be read here. Groovin’ will be moved indoors to the PMAC in the event of rain, with all events remaining at their scheduled times.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s