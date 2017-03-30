Lafayette Mayor-President Robideaux hosting year in review “Robideaux Report” tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux will hold his first parish-wide address later tonight at the Heymann Center.

The event is being billed as the “Robideaux Report” and begins at 6:00 p.m. with a “year in review.”

Mayor-President Robideaux will talk about Lafayette’s challenges and opportunities and unveil new initiatives for 2017.

The “year in review” is free and will be held in the Performing Arts Center.

Then, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., a “Showcase of Culture” will be held in the Frem Boustany Convention Center.

The “Showcase of Culture” will highlight the food, music, art and recreational opportunities in Lafayette.

The event costs $50, which gets you in both parts of the event and covers food & drinks.

Proceeds will benefit the Lafayette Parish Strategic Initiatives Fund at the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

You will need tickets to attend both the free and pay events.

You can get them HERE.

Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis.

Mayor-President Robideaux says it will an exciting evening to celebrate Lafayette’s past and look forward to its future.