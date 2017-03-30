Louisiana Drops Two Games At Southeastern La.

HAMMOND, La. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team dropped a pair of contests at Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night falling 5-4 on a walk-off homer in the 14th inning of the resumed game before losing 15-3 in the nightcap at Alumni Field.

With the losses, the Ragin’ Cajuns fall to 14-11 on the season, while the Lions improve to 16-9.

“We’ve been pitching good all year, and that’s what has kept us in ballgames. But tonight we set a poor tempo on the mound and walked too many people and gave them too many free bases,” head coach Tony Robichaux said. “When they got a hit, it did damage. We gave them something like 19 free bases and they did something with them.”

Junior Wyatt Marks (1-1) took the loss in the first game giving up one run on one hit in three innings, while Josh Green (1-0) was the winner tossing 4.2 innings with one unearned run on seven hits.

The Louisiana pitching staff hit nine batters and walked 10 in the second game as freshman Haden Erbe (0-1) suffered his first career loss in the contest. Erbe gave up two runs on a hit, two walks and two hit batters in 0.2 innings of work.

Southeastern Louisiana reliever Payton Anderson (1-0) claimed the victory in the nightcap allowing just two unearned run on one hit in 3.1 innings.

Junior Steven Sensley led the Cajuns with four hits in the two games including a triple and an RBI.

The Lions had a combined 17 hits in the two games with four home runs led by Taylor Schwaner who hit for the cycle in the first game and went 5-for-7 in the two games with three RBI, walked three times and was hit by a pitch three times.

In the resumption of the suspended game, the Cajuns and Lions went three scoreless frames before Schwaner delivered a two-out, walk-off homer over the fence in left to give Southeastern Louisiana a 5-4 victory in 14 innings.

The Lions carried the momentum over into the regularly scheduled game scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on a pair of hit batters by Erbe with the bases loaded and two outs.

After the Cajuns got a run in the top of the third on a leadoff solo home run to right field by shortstop Hunter Kasuls, Southeastern La. plated four runs on just two hits to grab a commanding 6-1 advantage. A two-out, two run single down the left field line by Drew Avans highlighted the scoring in the inning.

Southeastern Louisiana added four runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend its advantage to 10-1.

Louisiana picked up a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 10-3, but the Lions answered in the bottom half of the sixth with five more runs to put the game out of reach at 15-3.

The Cajuns return to action Friday at 6 p.m. as they host South Alabama in the first game of a three-game conference series at Russo Park.